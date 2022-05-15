UBS Group Upgrades Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($31.58) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

