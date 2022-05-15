UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $19.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

UBS traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,710. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 261.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

