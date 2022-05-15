U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Financial Survey

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Silica and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica 2 0 0 0 1.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Silica currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given U.S. Silica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Silica is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Silica and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica $1.10 billion 1.14 -$33.76 million ($0.29) -57.28 Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.03 $175.00 million $9.68 2.20

Centrus Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Silica. U.S. Silica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Silica and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica -1.82% -6.99% -1.97% Centrus Energy 60.97% -103.39% 38.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of U.S. Silica shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Silica has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products. It also provides various grades of whole-grain round silica to the foundry industry; ground silica and industrial minerals products for various products; and engineered performance materials made from diatomaceous earth (DE), clay, and perlite. In addition, the company offers transportation, equipment rental, and contract labor services. It serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing, building products, chemicals, fillers and extenders, filtration, glass, recreation, testing industries, and industrial and specialty products end markets. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About Centrus Energy (Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

