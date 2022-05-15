U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.60. 5,589,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,971. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

