U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,589,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

