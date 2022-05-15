Tycoon (TYC) One Day Volume Hits $225,731.00

Tycoon (TYC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Tycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $225,731.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tycoon has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

