Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.81.

NYSE:TWO opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $18,785,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

