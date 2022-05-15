Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.56.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,832,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,476. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.