TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

