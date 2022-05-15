TurtleCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $101,005.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $759,578.24 and approximately $101,005.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,679,207,306 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

