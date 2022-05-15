Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.10

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and traded as low as $28.20. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 361,591 shares trading hands.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

