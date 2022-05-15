Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TUP. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.