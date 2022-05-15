Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TUWOY. Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 87 ($1.07) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($0.97) to GBX 77 ($0.95) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,332. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

