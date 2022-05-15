Truist Financial Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $77.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 32.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

