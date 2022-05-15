Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,668,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

