Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ DCFC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73. Tritium DCFC has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $19.75.
About Tritium DCFC (Get Rating)
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.