Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $189,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,490. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.