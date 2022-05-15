Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

