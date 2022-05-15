Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOLWF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TOLWF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.