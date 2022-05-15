Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSL opened at C$4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.16. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$7.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

