Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($25.46) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.18) to GBX 1,525 ($18.80) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.66) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,865.62 ($23.00).

TPK opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($14.27) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,257.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,420.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,104 ($13.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($22.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.83), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($293,953.84). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($17.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($37,324.60).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

