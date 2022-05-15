Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $33,932.73 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TVTX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.
About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.