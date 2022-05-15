Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Sells $33,932.73 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TVTX opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

