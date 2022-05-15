Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $50.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.56 million and the highest is $54.99 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $54.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $200.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.01 million to $221.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.91 million, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $326.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of TVTX opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

