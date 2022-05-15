Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several research analysts have commented on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Transocean by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. 20,174,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,708,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

