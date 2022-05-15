TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $620.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $707.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $563.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $629.90. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $537.55 and a 52-week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

