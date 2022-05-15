TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TACT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

