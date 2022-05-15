Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TSUKY opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage. It processes and sells seafood, such as salmon, trout, fish eggs, etc.; and manufactures and sells instant noodles, and frozen and chilled foods, as well as processed foods, such as packaged cooked rice and freeze-dried products.

