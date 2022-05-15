TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Up 97.8% in April

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the April 15th total of 280,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of TORM by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get TORM alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMD. TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $12.20 on Friday. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TORM will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TORM (Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.