Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a growth of 121.5% from the April 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Topcon alerts:

Shares of TOPCF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Topcon has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.