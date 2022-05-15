Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $2.09 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00526323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00036708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,409.53 or 1.91380208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004710 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.