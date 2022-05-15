Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tomra Systems ASA from 470.00 to 450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TMRAY stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 6,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA ( OTCMKTS:TMRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

