Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,571 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.26. 1,150,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,517. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $77.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

