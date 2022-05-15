Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 667,273 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,694,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,273 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $102,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,394,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,391 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,889,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.48.

C traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. 21,739,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,552,804. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

