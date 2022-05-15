Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,384 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $297,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,437,664. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

