Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 129,525 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,525 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Chesapeake Energy worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

CHK traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $85.89. 2,076,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,425. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.03%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock worth $19,399,901. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

