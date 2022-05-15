Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,571 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 over the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MXL stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $41.26. 1,150,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,517. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $77.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

