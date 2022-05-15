Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $60.38 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $60,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after buying an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after buying an additional 107,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,730,000 after buying an additional 89,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $25.96 on Friday, hitting $548.32. The company had a trading volume of 946,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $613.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $698.24. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $509.55 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $3.5617 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.