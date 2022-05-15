Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $27.67 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,323,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,980 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Zynga worth $27,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $47,149,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,149,000 after buying an additional 6,062,477 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,465,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 5,125,368 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Zynga stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 36,877,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,044,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.