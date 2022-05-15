Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 160.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

Wix.com stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.19. 2,962,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

