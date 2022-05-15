Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50,702 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.81.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

