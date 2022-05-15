Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,845 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $21,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 362,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 100,655 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $7.19 on Friday, hitting $83.61. 1,688,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.