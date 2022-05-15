Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,648 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 694,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $52,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

TJX stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $57.19. 8,036,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,975. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.