The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $20.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Union by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

