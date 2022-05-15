The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.67.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $5,951,385. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

