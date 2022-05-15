The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00011714 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $371.54 million and approximately $413,712.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00058638 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars.

