The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,657,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,894. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.81.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

