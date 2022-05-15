The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

