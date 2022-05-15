The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,817,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $124,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,520,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 5,018,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,823. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock worth $24,720,479. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

