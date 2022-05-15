The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 106,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $107.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

