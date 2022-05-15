The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $13.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of LEV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 767,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,505. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

