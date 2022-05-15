The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $509.64

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.64 ($6.28) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.01). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.08), with a volume of 7,715 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £213.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 509.64.
About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)
