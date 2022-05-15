The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $509.64

Shares of The Independent Investment Trust PLC (LON:IIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.64 ($6.28) and traded as low as GBX 406 ($5.01). The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 412 ($5.08), with a volume of 7,715 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £213.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 453.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 509.64.

About The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT)

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

